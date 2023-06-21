Kroos extends Real Madrid deal to 2024

Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos has extended his deal at the club by a year to June 30, 2024, the Spanish side said on Wednesday.

The German, 33, will now play his 10th season for Los Blancos.

In 417 games for the club he has won 20 titles, including four Champions Leagues.

The 2014 World Cup winner, who retired from international duty in 2021, is the most successful men’s German footballer of all-time.

Madrid, who missed out on the Spanish title to Barcelona FC and lost their European crown to Manchester City in the season just finished, are rejuvenating their squad but Kroos’ experience has been deemed key.

They have already lost veteran forward, Karim Benzema to Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. (dpa/NAN)