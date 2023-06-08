KRG alleges gang up against Gen Buratai

Kano Renaissance Group, KRG, has raised the alarm over perceived nocturnal meetings by retired military personnel aimed maligning former Chief of Army Staff, CoAS, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (retd) and reduce his worth in the eyes of President Bola Tinubu and other Nigerians.

In a statement yesterday, KRP ’s President, Suleiman Gaya, said: “The bigger objective of these characters is to ensure the well decorated General, who served Nigeria and particularly the Nigerian Army with distinction, does not get an appointment as minister, or indeed as anything, in the new administration of President Tinubu, even though he gave his heart and all towards the success of the APC in the presidential election.

“Typical of empty barrels, those former military colleagues, almost all of who are now idle politicians, cannot think of cogent ways to help the Tinubu administration, but sheer jealousy and mischief. The KRG warns those individuals to steer clear of their trademark mischief and allow President Tinubu to face the arduous task of governance without distractions.”

Gaya, who is also a former Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, was emphatic that “the desperate attempts to confuse the President and make him abandon those who truly and wholeheartedly worked towards his electoral victory are dead on arrival, because Tinubu is known as a person who appreciates and rewards loyalty, and will never yield to the nefarious antics of those who see nothing good in true patriots like Buratai, who is on record as the most successful and hardworking army chief in Nigeria’s contemporary history.

“We are closely watching all the night meetings and other dastardly moves by various groups that are opposed to Buratai, whose real intention is to entangle President Tinubu. For them, since they are not qualified for any appointment, those who are eminently qualified should only get it if they can agree to grease their dirty palms at all times.

“We want to assure these shady characters that that era is long gone. President Tinubu is focused and he knows those who will help him succeed in the arduous task of governing this complex nation, without being misled by self-serving characters.”

The group, appreciated the media for refusing to allow itself to be used by what it describes as “anti-people elements,” emphasizing that “the era in which sections of the media would allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous politicians is also gone. The Nigerian media played a leading role in institutionalizing democracy, and will remain as watchdogs in ensuring the highest standards in all facets of our national life.”