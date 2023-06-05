Kogi residents fume over release of man who allegedly impregnated, aborted daughter’s pregnancy

By Boluwaji Obahopo

There is pandemonium in Lokoja, Kogi State capital following the bail granted to one Mr. Yahaya Shaibu who allegedly molested his daughter for close to three years by a Lokoja Magistrate Court.

Mr. Shaibu was arrested, paraded and subsequently arraigned by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for sleeping with his biological daughter, Saidatu Shaibu since 2021 following complaints by some Non-Government Organisation.

Shaibu’s release has irked the NGOs who said they were informed that the NSCDC prosecuting team has been compromised leading to the Mr. Shaibu’s release.

A counsel to one of the NGO, Islamic Center for Communication and Creative Thought (The Chief Complainant), Barrister Muhammed Adoga Esq in a letter to the NSCDC new commandant, Ahmad Gandi urged the command to come out clean on the case.