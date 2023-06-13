Kogi Guber polls: No consensus candidate in Kogi East yet, says Candidates

***As candidate’s fault purported endorsement of Ajaka

By Henry Umoru,ABUJA

AHEAD of the Kogi State Gubernatorial election, strong Indications emerged yesterday that there is crack in the camp of candidates from Kogi East Senatorial District as seven Governorship candidates have said that a consensus candidate from the zone has not emerged.

The seven Candidates yesterday vehemently denied the existence of any consensus candidate for the Kogi State November 11th governorship election, even. as they have faulted the purported endorsement of the candidate of the social democratic party, SDP, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka.

Addressing Journalists jointly yesterday in Abuja, candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Desmond Okeme; the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Samson Omale and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Idoko Kingsley Ilonah, said that while they had initiated a process to explore the possibility of arriving at a consensus candidate, no decision had been arrived at yet. They firmly stated that they had not endorsed any particular candidate and any news suggesting that they had stepped down for another individual was entirely false.

The denial is coming on the heels of a recent endorsement rumour surrounding the Accord Party and Social Democratic Party candidates, Usman Oyibe Jibrin and Muritala Yakubu Ajaka.

The candidates at the briefing insisted that the Chief Gabriel Aduku led screening committee is empowered to produce a consensus candidate for the Kogi east geo-political zone of the state.

Okeme who recalled that the series of meetings held by eleven candidates of various political parties on the issue, disclosed that the names of three nominees for final selection by the Aduku committee is yet to be arrived at.

Okeme who noted that there exist a plethora of self serving committees that have already taken sides with one of the candidates based on their pecuniary interests, said, “We are still in the process of doing so. We are already hearing of all kinds of endpsement by various conflicting committee.. we have not arrived at any consensus candidate yet as we speak.

“No candidate has been endorse on consensus basis. We reiterate that the need for a consensus would not be sacrificed on the alter of money, injustice and fairness. Kogi too good to be left in the hand of those without idea.”

On his part, Idoko Kingsley Ilonah who is the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), emphasized that the election was a crucial opportunity for Kogi State to select a competent and visionary leader, however highlighted that although Kogi East may be the largest zone within the state, it cannot afford to settle for a mediocre candidate.

Ilonah expressed confidence in the pool of more capable candidates available, stressing that it was important to choose someone who would genuinely serve the interests of the people and lead Kogi State towards progress.

Idoko Ilona who maintained that there was a consensus among the candidates that mediocrity and incompetence should not be the yardstick for the selection of a consensus candidate for the Igala speaking people of kogi state, however said that the candidates failed to agree on a consensus of the WAEC as the minimum educational requirement for any of the consensus candidate from the zone.

The business and advertisement expert who disclosed that four of the candidates have already stepped down from the race, remaining.seven of them said, “Gone are the days when any Tom Dick and Harry could become governor of Kogi state. The state need someone with competence and capacity. We would not sacrifice competence on the alter of mediocrity. We appeal to the Aduku committee to be aware of all the shenanigans. In a nutshell let us produce our best.”

“We welcome those that stepped down for one of the candidates. So far four people has stepped down for one of the candidates. They looked at the criteria and did so because they felt that there are those with better capacity to govern the state.

The candidates collectively expressed their unwavering determination to represent their respective parties and constituents in the forthcoming election. They made it clear that their ultimate goal was to secure victory by putting forth the most competent and capable candidate, one who would genuinely address the needs and aspirations of the people of Kogi State.