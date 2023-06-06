Kogi Guber: PDP stakeholders defect to APC in Kabba, Bunu

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, scores of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the State, including former executive members of the opposition party, have joined oin the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Another set of PDP members officially decamped on Monday and were received into the APC by Governor Yahaya Bello at the Banquet Hall of the Governor’s office.

Governor Bello, in his welcome address, emphasised that the APC provides equal opportunities for both old and new members.

While welcoming the decampees, he called on those still in opposition to join the winning team and contribute their quota to his administration’s efforts at enhancing the socio-economic well-being of the people of Kogi State.

The governor also announced that the state university in Okunland, initiated under his administration, would enroll its first students before the end of his tenure.

Governor Bello urged the people not only to unite for political participation but also to foster stronger bonds that could attract socio-economic development to the state, noting that a politically united Kogi State has a lot to benefit under the current administrations, both at the federal and state levels.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, a former member of the State House of Assembly and immediate past treasurer of the PDP in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, Alfred Bello, highlighted the governor’s exceptional infrastructure development and exemplary leadership, characterised by inclusiveness, fairness, justice and equity as the reasons for their defection to the APC.

Bello commended the governor for establishing a state-owned university in Okunland, stressing that access to tertiary education had been lacking for the Okun people in Kogi state under previous administrations.

He viewed the establishment of the university as a clear testament to Governor Bello’s belief in a unified Kogi State, demonstrating his commitment to equity, justice, and fairness.

The former PDP chieftain assured the governor that he and his fellow members, including other Okun individuals, would work towards the success of the APC in the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

According to Bello, Obamoh, Dr. Enimola Dare, Olori Janet Ikusemo, Joseph Ayeribe, Aiyepeku Paul, Joseph Olorunfemi, and others were past executive members of the PDP in Kabba/Bunu local government area of the state, who have abandoned their party and decided to join the APC.

The decampees assured the governor of their unflinching supports ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election in the state.