Kogi: Gov Bello sacks Agric Commissioner, 2 others

Gov. Bello

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Tuesday sacked the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr David Apeh.

Also sacked are Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency Management, Mr Danladi Isah-Yunusa, and Hajia Maryam Salifu, Part-time Chairman, Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board.

The sacking of the trio is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade-Arike, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Although no reason was given for Apeh’s sack, Ayoade-Arike said that the governor approved the termination of his appointment with immediate effect.

She, however, said that Isah-Yunusa and Salifu were relieved of their appointments because of “misconduct”. (NAN)