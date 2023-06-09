Kogi 2023: Hamza Muhammed affirmed as LP’s dep gov candidate

Hamza Muhammed has been officially affirmed by the Kogi state chapter of the Labour Party, LP as the running mate of its candidate, Barrister Adejo Okeme, in the November 11 governorship election.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in Kogi state, Idakwo Emmanuel, confirmed this to newsmen on Friday.

This comes on the heels of the official release of the final list of political parties governorship candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Emmanuel assured that the Labour Party’s agenda, which is the Kogi restructuring agenda, is set to sail under the leadership of the duo of Okeme and Muhammed.

He described Muhammed from Ahoko in Kogi Local Government Council as a “detribalised, liberal, resourceful, purposeful and energetic young philanthropist.”

Hamza began his early education at L.S.M.B. Primary School, Gegu Beki where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate in 1978. He further secured admission to Government Technical College, Esie Iludun, Kwara State and passed the City and Guilds of London Institute in 1983.

Muhammed was recruited into the Nigeria Immigration Service in February 1988, where he served as a regular officer in various capacities while furthering his education. He obtained a Higher National Diploma in Building from Kaduna Polytechnic, a PGD in Environmental Planning and Protection at the University of Abuja in 2012, and an M.Sc. in Environmental Resources Management in 2017 at Nasarawa State University Keffi.

Since 1988, Muhammed has worked as a regular immigration officer in various capacity in the visa and residency department, diplomatic desk, passport and other travel documents, office of the provost marshal security unit, ECOWAS and African Affairs unit,

He has also worked at Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport Abuja and rose to the Rank of Assistant comptroller of Immigration and retired from active service in Feb 2023.

To date, Muhammed is still active and works as a consultant to various organisations.