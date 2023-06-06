Kiekie, Ninalowo’s amazing chemistry spices up Hello Mr Right

By Ayo Onikoyi

With the guidance of some of Nigeria’s most talented celebrities, viewers should expect hilarious banter and witty remarks in the middle of match-making tension on Hello Mr Right, which is set to debut on StarTimes.

The show features single ladies looking for their soulmates, with the help of Bolanle Ninalowo, a popular Nigerian actor and film producer, who mentors the contestants. At the same time, Kiekie, a talented comedian and TV host, and two other hosts – Shine and Oyindamola – bring humour and charm to the show as they interact with Ninalowo and the contestants.

Ninalowo has great chemistry with the ladies at every point in time with the vibes and style that keeps the viewers hooked.

Hello Mr Right is not a typical dating show. It breaks the stereotypes of the genre by focusing on the emotional and psychological aspects of love, rather than the physical and superficial ones. It also tackles the social issues of age difference, cultural diversity, and gender roles in relationships.

Hello Mr Right will premiere exclusively on June 10 on StarTimes, the affordable pay-TV platform, as well as the streaming platform, StarTimes-ON.

It will air every Saturday on ST Nollywood Plus at 8pm and Novela E channel at 7:50pm on StarTimes. Viewers can also stream online on StarTimes-ON mobile app.

The show is sponsored by Lush Hair, a leading brand in the beauty industry; Indomie, tasty nutrition good for you; Colgate, champions of healthy smiles; Taeillo, a furniture and lifestyle brand; Chef Panda, delicious tasting Chinese cuisine restaurant; and 9mobile, a leading telecoms operator.

Bolanle Ninalowo says that he is proud to be a mentor for the contestants. He says that he wants to share his wisdom and experience with them.

“I think love is the most beautiful thing in life,” Bolanle Ninalowo says. “This show has a lot of twists and surprises that keep the viewers hooked. It also has a lot of heart and humour, making viewers feel connected to the contestants.