Kidnappers: We no longer use our roads – Cleric bemoans rising insecurity in Enugu

By Alumona Ukwueze-Odobo

A Reverend Father of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Uchenna Agu, has lamented that residents of Enugu State are afraid to travel on the roads these days and afraid to visit their farmsteads due to the rising cases of kidnapping and other forms of insecurity in the state.

The cleric, who was reacting to the rising wave of kidnappings along Nsukka-Ugwogo-Nike-Enugu Road and Adani- Opanda-Nsukka Road in Igbo-Etiti, and Uzo-Uwani Local Government Areas of the state, tasked the state government to wake up to the utmost responsibility of securing lives and properties in the state.

Agu made the call last Sunday at St. John’s Catholic Parish, Ibagwa-Ani, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State during the thanksgiving mass for Chidi Obetta, representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

He further said that Christians are being killed and persecuted in Nigeria because of the gospel, urging the faithful to remain fearless in their efforts to spread the message of Jesus Christ to the world.

Describing Obetta, as a grassroots and humble politician, he assured that he will not fail the people who staked their necks to vote him into the National Assembly. He enjoined the people to equally support him to redeem them from the infrastructural decay in the Consistency.

In his remarks, Obetta thanked the people for their support and reaffirmed his commitment in fulfilling all his campaign promises to the people of the Constituency.

He equally thanked President Bola Tinubu for appointing a son of Nsukka cultural zone, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, as the Chief of Naval Staff, describing the President as a detribalized Nigerian.

“At this critical time in our nation’s history, my drive remains to be your voice in the Green Chambers. We need to unite as a people of common goals to safeguard our communities, source and create viable employment opportunities to empower our teeming populace, revamp our local economy, provide accessible healthcare for our people, as well as good learning environment and education for our children.

“I assure you that my doors will be open to take your concerns. I intend to host Town Hall meetings quarterly to enable me interact directly with you to know what priorities you want me to tackle and be as responsive as possible,” he said.

While describing Obetta as a game-changer, the traditional ruler of Edem Ani autonomous community, Nsukka Local Government Area of the state, Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu, charged him to prioritize youth empowerment to boost the economy of the Constituency.

The thanksgiving mass was attended by the former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Okey Ezea; member, representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Dennis Agbo; and two other members of the 10th National Assembly.