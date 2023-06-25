Kidnappers release three women after payment of N7m in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Reprieve came the way of Mrs Rukkayat Musa and her two sisters in-law on Sunday having been kidnapped from their house at Emir’s road, Ilorin in Ilorin East local government area of Kwara state, since midnight of last Wednesday.

Vanguard reliably gathered from a very close member of the family that they were released in the wee hours of Sunday by the abductors who initially demanded N50M, but were profusely begged to accept N7M after which they were released.

The source who craved anonymity confirmed to Vanguard in an interview that it wasn’t the police that rescued their relations adding that their sisters who called them early Sunday morning were released after the payment of the N7M.

The relative who insisted that the incident was reported to the Police said that the ladies were unable to be rescued through the Police efforts

According to the source, “They arrived Ilorin and called us around 2am today (Sunday) but their release was not for free. The family paid a ransom of N7million to the kidnappers before they were set free.

“Though, the kidnappers demanded N50million. We could not raise up to that amount and we started negotiations with them and we told them that we are a poor family and have no money. We cried and begged them before they accepted the N7million that we raised within the family.

“The three ladies were taken to the hospital immediately for treatment and they are still on admission”, he stressed.

He however appealed to the governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and all Security operatives in the state to save the people of the state from insecurity and incessant raid of homes and killing of innocent people in the state by gunmen and kidnappers.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer PPRO in the state Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi told Vanguard that he was neither aware of the kidnap incident nor their release.

Okasanmi said, “I am not aware of the incident, nobody told me of the kidnap of that newly wed lady.”

Recall that some gunmen in the midnight of Wednesday invaded the home of newly wed couple at Oniyangi area on Emir’s road, Ilorin in Ilorin South local government area of Kwara state and succeeded in kidnapping Rukkayat who celebrated her wedding about two months ago.

While her husband simply identified as Mr Musa managed to escape, Rukkayat and the two sisters were taken away by the gunmen who gained entrance to the rented apartment of the couple around Alaya’s Compound.

The Kidnappers later got in contact with the family and demanded for a ransom of N50million before the release of the three ladies, a condition which they said should be met by the weekend otherwise Rukkayat and her two sister in laws would be killed.

Rukkayat was said to have hailed from Gbodofu compound located around Balogun Fulani area of Ilorin.