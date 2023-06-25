Kidnappers release newlywed wife, 2 sisters in Kwara, after payment of N7m

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Reprieve came the way of a newlywed wife, Mrs. Rukkayat Musa, and her two sisters-in-law, who were kidnapped from their house at Emir’s Road, Ilorin, in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State, Wednesday, as they were, yesterday, freed.

Vanguard gathered from a very close member of the family that they were released in the early hours of yesterday by their abductors, who initially demanded N50 million ransom, but were begged to accept N7 million, following which they were released.

The source who craved anonymity confirmed to Vanguard that it wasn’t the police that rescued their relations, adding that their sisters, who called them yesterday morning were released after the payment of the N7million ransom.

The relative who insisted that the incident was reported to the Police said that the ladies were unable to be rescued through the Police efforts.

According to the source,”They arrived Ilorin and called us around 2a.m., today (Sunday) but their release was not for free. The family paid a ransom of N7million to the kidnappers before they were set free.

“Though, the kidnappers demanded N50million, we could not raise up to that amount and we started negotiations with them and we told them that we were poor and had no money. We cried and begged them before they accepted the N7million that we raised within the family.”