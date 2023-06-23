Kidnappers conduct marathon operations at Nsukka-Ugwogo-Nike-Enugu road

By Alumona Ukwueze-Odobo

Suspected kidnappers on Thursday, allegedly conducted at least three-rounds of operations along Nsukka-Ugwogo-Nike-Enugu Road, abducting yet-to-known numbers of hapless road users.

Thursday’s operation made it the third time the suspected kidnappers would abduct road users on the same road which is dotted with at least eight police, and military checkpoints without being apprehended.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that Thursday’s operations occurred between the hours of 12 noon, 2pm, and 6 pm respectively.

Roads users who escaped the incidents said that the suspects were shooting sporadically into the air. They further explained that some of them, suspected to be locals were hooded.

This is even as the hoodlums have equally laid siege on Uzo-Uwani-Adani-Nsukka Road, in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, targeting traders moving their goods from Onitsha main market in Anambra State through the road to Nsukka metropolis and beyond.

It was further gathered that the kidnappers charge huge ransom, ranging from one million naira and above. It was equally gathered that victims who failed to comply immediately to their demands were allegedly killed.