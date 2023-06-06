Keyamo files appeal after losing suit against Atiku

Former minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo has filed an appeal over his suit seeking the arrest and prosecution of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

The former minister made the disclosure in a statement signed by the Assistant Head of Festus Keyamo Chambers, Abuja Office, John Ainetor (Esq), and posted on his (Keyamo) Twitter page on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “Earlier today, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, filed an appeal against the ruling of the Hon. Justice J.K Omotosho of the Federal High Court dismissing his suit which sought to compel law-enforcement agencies to investigate ATIKU Abubakar over the SPV saga.

“We have raised an initial four grounds of appeal with a possibility of raising additional grounds of appeal. (Find the initial copy attached).

“Mr. Keyamo has a rich history of taking it upon himself to challenge unconstitutionality, corruption, and the breach of the rule of law by public officials. Like ALL lawyers from time immemorial, he has won some, lost some, and some are still pending in court. That is what the struggle is all about. And that is THE SAME SITUATION with our legal icons of blessed memories.

“This case is not an exception. The battle will be taken all the way to the apex court. Mr. Keyamo is not about to back down now.”