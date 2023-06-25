Kedienhon tasks stakeholders on partnership with CSOs

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

PRESIDENT, Delta State Civil Society Community, Dr. Martins Kedienhon, has urged all stakeholders to strengthen partnerships and foster greater collaboration with Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, in the State to build a more vibrant, accountable and prosperous society.

Kedienhon, in a statement on behalf of the civil society community, highlighted the functions and importance of CSOs which he said, play a vital role in promoting democracy, advocating for citizens’ rights, and fostering inclusive and sustainable development.

“Their multifaceted functions contribute to the advancement of society, acting as a crucial link between the government and its people. Recognizing the need to enhance awareness about the role of civil society, we aim to educate and inform the public, particularly government workers, on the significance of these organizations”, he said.

Identifying advocacy and policy engagement as one of the functions of CSOs, he said they serve as a voice for the voiceless, championing causes that benefit the larger society and social services delivery.

He listed other functions of CSOs to community development; monitoring and accountability; civic education and awareness and social services delivery. “Many civil society organizations provide essential services, especially to marginalized and vulnerable populations”, he added.

On the importance of CSOs, Kedienhon said they “foster collaboration between the government, private sector, and citizens, facilitating constructive dialogue, partnerships, and joint initiatives. They bridge the gap between different sectors, promoting synergy and holistic development.”

He noted that CSOs were vital to citizen empowerment; innovation and experimentation as well as provision of platforms “for diverse voices, ensuring inclusivity and representation in the decision-making process. They amplify marginalized and minority voices, advocating for social equity and justice.

“We urge all stakeholders, including government workers, to recognize and appreciate the invaluable contributions of civil society organizations in Delta State.”