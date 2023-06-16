Kebbi: Customs hand over seized illicit drugs, one suspect to NDLEA

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Command of Nigeria Customs service, on Friday handed over seized illicit drugs to then National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi at the Command,the state Comptroller of Customs in Kebbi state, Ben Oramalugo said that the hard drugs were seized by his men along Kamba-Kyangakwai border based on tip-off from people.

He added that a white vehicle described by the good Samaritan was searched by his men and was found carrying 104 parcels of cannabis concealed in a laptop and 99 5mg packs of Diazepam and over 70 packs of 22mg of tramadol with duty paid value of over sixty four million, six hundred and thirteen (64,613,594.

Also seized during the operation according to him include one used Honda Accord 2014, one used Opel, jerrycans of petrol,second hand clothes among other contraband items.

Oramalugo while handing over the hard drugs and suspect, one Sulaiman Yusuf known as Babangida to the NDLEA, warned criminal elements in Kebbi state who are bent on destroying the future of Kebbi youth to stay off the state as his men have made it too hot for them to operate.

Accepting the seized hard drugs, the Kebbi state Commander of NDLEA, Sulaiman Usman urged parents and guardians to imbibe the culture of early drugs addiction detection by consulting them when they noticed strange attitudes from their children.