Katsina schools get one week holiday to celebrate Sallah

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Government has approved a one week holiday for staff and students of primary and secondary schools in the state ahead of the big Sallah festival, Eid-el Kabir.

The acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Alhaji Ya’u Jibrin who disclosed this in a statement said the decision was to enable the students to enjoy the 2023 Eid-el Kabir festival slated for June 28 with their families.

The holiday as contained in the statement is with effect from Monday, 26 June to Monday, 3rd July. However, Ya’u noted that boarding students are to resume on Sunday, 2nd July, while day students would resume on Monday, July 3.

The statement reads in part: “That approval has been given for a one-week Sallah break to all Public, Community and Private Schools across the State with effect from Monday 26th June to Monday 3rd July 2023.

“The Ministry of Education, therefore, wished all staff and students a happy Sallah celebration.”