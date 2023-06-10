Katsina Govt revokes lands allocated illegally 

Katsina State Government has announced the revocation of all lands illegally allocated by some officials in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

This is contained in a circular signed by Alhaji Ado Yahaya, Director of Human Resources for the Head of Civil Service of the state and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

The circular dated June 6, 2023, addressed to all MDAs in the state, reads:

“Government observed with dismay the indiscriminate allocations of lands and carve-outs, particularly around public buildings by some officials of the MDAs.

“To this end, all such practices must be stopped forthwith as only the government through the Ministry of Lands and Survey have the statutory right to allocate all lands in the state.

“In addition, all lands allocated indiscriminately without following due process are hereby revoked.

“Accordingly, any government official involved in such illegal allocation of land in the state will be severely sanctioned in line with the extant rules governing the service.”