Kanu unjustly held for stay of execution, family cries out

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

…Calls for global action over his failing health

By Steve Oko

The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has again, demanded his unconditional release in compliance with several court judgements, saying he is only being illegally held for stay of execution and not for any criminal charge.

Kanu’s brother, Prince Emmanuel who spoke with Vanguard, argued that since the courts have acquitted Kanu of the counts of charge preferred against him by the Federal Government, “there is no charge again justifying his continued detention”.

Prince Emmanuel who said that the refusal of the Federal Government to free Kanu contrary to court judgement, was the height of injustice and fragrant disrespect for the rule of law.

He said that Kanu needed urgent ear surgery as recommended by the medical team of the Department of State Services, DSS, but expressed surprise that the same DSS refused to give Kanu’s personal physicians access to him when they came to see him on Tuesday.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, had yesterday, accused the DSS of stopping his client’s personal physicians from accessing him for medical examination.

According to the family the medical team after getting clearance, was already on its way to Kanu’s cell on Tuesday when a certain DSS personnel stopped them midway claiming the visit was not scheduled.

The family called on the international community to prevail on Nigeria to free the IPOB Leader so he could get the needed medical attention to revive his failing health.

“There is no charge holding Nnamdi Kanu, it’s only stay of execution.

” There is no charge keeping Nnamdi Kanu in detention. He is only being held for civil proceedings not for any criminal charge.

“This is unheard of anywhere in the world. It’s complete injustice. The world should be aware of this, and the family is crying out for justice!”

Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had ordered the unconditional release of Kanu and payment of adequate compensation to him for his “abduction from Kenya and extraordinarily rendition to Nigeria”, an action the court said violated all known protocols.

According to the Appellate Court, the non compliance with due process in bringing back the IPOB Leader who has a British citizenship to Nigeria amounted to gross violation of his fundamental human rights.

Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia had also indicted the Federal Government over the September 14, 2017 military invasion of Kanu’s ancestral home at Afaraukwu Ibeku while he was on bail.

The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia had also in a separate judgement, declared his renditioned illegal, and ordered his unconditional release.

This is as the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, a quasi-judicial body that has a subsisting legal mandate of the United Nations to consider and adjudicate human rights petitions against member nations of the UN, has in its Opinion, asked Nigeria to unconditionally release Kanu.

The UN Opinion also recommended investigation and sanction of all officials of Government involved in Kanu’s “abduction in Kenya and extraordinarily rendition to Nigeria”.

Kenya Government has since denied any involvement in the saga, while the Federal Government is yet to explain how Kanu was arrested and repatriated without court warrants or necessary protocols.

Kanu has remained in detention at the Abuja headquarters of the DSS since his extraordinary rendition from Kenya in June 2021.