Kano task force evacuates 400 trucks of waste in 72 hrs

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Joint Taskforce Committee on refuse evacuation has successfully evacuated over four hundred trucks of waste within the period of three days (72 hours) of its operation.

The Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Environment, Alh Aliyu Yakubu Garo (Turakin Garo) made this known during an inspection and monitoring visit of the evacuation of waste in the Kano metropolis.

A statement by the Ministry’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Ismail Garba Gwammaja quoted the Permanent Secretary saying the aim of the exercise was to make Kano devoid of waste and avoid blockage of waterways as it is currently in the rainy season.

“The Permanent Secretary expressed hope that if this strategy would be maintained, Kano is going to be wearing a new look.

“Garo also pointed out that, the present administration of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf within its inception had displayed its passion and commitment to safeguarding lives through the promotion of environmental sanitation and its desire to impose the use of baskets among motorists, alongside other innovations.

“He, therefore, tasked people in the state to complement government efforts towards saving the environment from the hazards of climate change.

“He also charged residents to imbibe the culture of de-silting their drains regularly, to avoid flooding.

“Speaking on behalf of people in Kurna Asabe, Dala Local Government Area, Malam Usman Nuhu commended Governor Kabir Yusuf for coming up with the keeping Kano clean initiative or exercise which he described as timely, saying that the long accumulated waste in the area is causing them serious challenge and exposing their lives to significant risks,” the statement however reads.

The present administration of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has formed a joint task force committee on refuse evacuation within the Kano metropolis, Chaired by Ambassador Alh Ahmadu Haruna Danzago, with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment as secretary of the committee and other members to dwell on mass waste evacuation exercise within the Kano metropolis.