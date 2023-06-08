Kano Police orders arrest of users of unauthorized siren, sealed plate numbers

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel has on Thursday ordered the arrest and prosecution of users of unauthorized siren and sealed plate numbers in the state.

CP Gumel in a statement made available to newsmen in the state on Thursday by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said circulars have been issued to all Police Formations, Divisions and Patrol Teams to engage in thorough checks with the view of bringing the violators to justice.

He however gave a stipulated timing of 6am to 6pm for usage of siren.

According to the statement, “The Kano State Police Command has observed the use of sirens by unauthorised people and even those categories that are authorised often use them intermittently without any cause.

“For the avoidance of doubt, vehicles siren are meant for designated people in society, medicals and other emergencies, and users are with specific guidelines and there are regulated hours when the siren cannot be blown. Specifically, sirens are blown between 6am and terminate at 6pm daily.

“The police command also warned members of the public to be aware that sirens constitute hazards/noise which is clearly environmental pollution, affects the sick and portends harassment to fellow citizens.

“Therefore the Commissioner of Police warns members of the public to note that circulars have been issued to all Police Formations, Divisions and Patrol Teams to engage in thorough checks with the view of bringing the violators to justice.

“Similarly, operators of motor vehicles with covered number plates and without registration numbers will also be arrested and prosecuted for such violations.

“Finally, the Commissioner of Police appreciates the good people of the State for their understanding, support, encouragement and cooperation. Road users are advised to drive carefully, avoid reckless and dangerous driving, and observe traffic rules and regulations to checkmate and reduce cases of accidents,” the statement however reads.