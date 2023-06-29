Kano NLC intervenes in salary stoppage of over 10,000 workers

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has stepped in to address the issue of salary stoppage affecting over 10,000 workers in the state.

It can be recalled that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf ordered the stoppage of salaries for workers employed by the previous governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, during the last minute of his tenure.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, the Chairman of the Kano State NLC, Kabiru Inuwa, disclosed that a meeting would be convened on Monday to discuss and reach a unanimous decision on the matter.

Chairman Inuwa stated, “The NLC will arrive at a unanimous decision during our general meeting. We will convene a meeting on Monday.

“As part of the process, the affected unions will write to the mother body, the NLC, and we will brief the larger house.

“We will only engage with the government after our meeting and once we have reached a unanimous decision,” the NLC Chairman, Inuwa emphasized.

Governor Yusuf suspended the salaries of these workers pending a verification exercise to validate the employment processes leading to their recruitment.