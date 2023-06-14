Kano new emirates: No decision yet taken on the status – Gov Yusuf

Gov Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

Contrary to rumours making rounds in social media about plans to reverse the new emirates created by the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf said the government has not yet taken any decision on the new emirates as speculated.

The Governor debunk the rumours making rounds in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa.

The rumour making rounds have it that the Governor is set to send a bill before the state assembly for the amendment of Kano Emirates Law.

The bill, according to the report, will seek for the scrapping of the additional four emirates namely Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye with first class Emirs.

Recalled that the NNPP national leader, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso had in a viral video said the incoming government of the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will revisit the decision by the former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration on dethronement of the former Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II and also creation of new emirates.