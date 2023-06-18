Kano Gov’t to settle NECO fees for 55,000 students

By Bashir Bello

As part of Kano state government’s policy of repositioning the educational sector and give it the needed attention, the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the immediate settlement of National Examinations Council, NECO fees for 55,000 students of public schools to enable them sit for the 2023 Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations, SSCE.

The Governor stated this while briefing newsmen on some of the achievements recorded by his administration in the last twenty days at the government house.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, said Governor Yusuf urged the benefiting students to work hard for better results and to reciprocate the gesture so as to justify the huge investment made by the state government in order not to halt their educational pursuit.

According to the statement, “as a concerned Government, we must ensure that the progression of your educational pursuit is not stopped and I promptly approved the payment of the examination fees to 55,000 students across the state.

“You need to put in your best and remain committed so that you can come up with good results of the examination that can make the state and your family happy and proud of you,” the statement reads.

The Governor however, assured the people of the state that his administration is coming up with policies and programs to improve the education sector, because education is the bedrock of development of any society.