Kano govt suspends deductions, others from workers salaries

Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state government, has granted the approval for the immediate suspension of workers salaries of the sum of N370.00 from the salaries, wages and pension of all civil servants and pensioners in the state.

In a circular SSG Repa/S/A/265/TI signed by the Secretary to the State Government Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, directed ministries, parastatals and Agencies to effect the immediate suspension of all illegal deductions.

The circular dated 19th June, 2023 explained that all the deductions have been suspended with immediate effect as well as remittance being made to the Consultancy firm in-charge of salary payment pending investigation into circumstances that led to the improper deduction.

“Government has observed with great concern the inappropriate deductions of the sum of N370.00 each from the Salaries and Pensions of all Civil Servants and Pensioners in the State and afterwards, remitted to Share Benefit Investment Limited.”

“In view of this, the Governor of Kano State, Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf has granted approval for the immediate suspension of the deductions as well as the remittances being made to the aforementioned firm” part of the circular states.

Dr.Bichi disclosed in the statement that the importance of this circular therefore, is to notify all Civil Servants and Pansioners in the state of the executive approval/directive for the suspension of the deductions.

It could be recalled that, workers and pensioners in the state expressed disappointment over deduction of their salaries during previous administration under former governor Abdullahi Ganduje, which they described as a clear violation of the agreement on the new minimum wage law of 2019.