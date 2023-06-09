Kano govt says no reversal on demolition of illegal structures

Abba Yusuf

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comr. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo has reiterated the government’s commitment to continue with the ongoing demolition of illegal structures, originally initiated by the previous administration of Abdullahi Ganduje.

Speaking during a meeting with members from the Association of Progressive Tarauni LGA at the Government House on Thursday night, the Deputy Governor emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and restoring order in urban areas.

Abdussalam stressed the necessity of demolishing these structures to ensure sustainable urban development and protect the interests of the general public. He expressed concerns over the negative impact of unregulated structures on infrastructure, drainage systems, and public safety.

“Imagine how public assets were sold by the previous administration for personal gain, without considering the consequences on the community. The division and sale of lands within the historic Massalacin Waje at Fagge LGA and portions of the Eid prayer ground, both of which have significant cultural and religious significance” the deputy governor stated.

“Why were people who opposed the demolitions silent, particularly religious leaders, when the former governor was selling public assets to his family and close associates? He added.

He also expressed dismay at the sale of portions of graveyards for the construction of shops, while emphasizing the efforts made by the current administration to improve such areas.

Regarding the Hajj Camp, the Deputy Governor explained how facilities within the camp were divided and sold, despite its purpose of serving as an exercise ground for pilgrims. However, he noted that the present Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has taken steps to reconstruct the camp and ensure essential amenities are provided.

The Deputy Governor also mentioned the demolition of Daula Hotel, originally established by the late Audu Bako to train students in tourism and event planning. He expressed disappointment that the assets were demolished and allegedly sold by the former governor to his family members.

Public assets allegedly sold by the previous administration include the New Kano Government House at Kwankwasiyya City, equipment at Triumph, lands surrounding Yusuf Maitama Sule University and Dansoshiya Forest, and large farmlands across several LGAs.

The Deputy Governor assured affected individuals and interest groups that the government would handle the situation with fairness and sensitivity. He emphasized that a comprehensive assessment and verification process had been established to determine the legality of structures before their demolition.

Furthermore, Abdussalam called on residents to cooperate with the government and adhere to the guidelines and regulations set forth by the relevant authorities.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Association of Progressive Tarauni LGA, Malam Nura Dan’jani Hadeja, expressed their support for the current administration’s efforts in demolishing illegal structures erected and sold by the previous administration. The visit served as a gesture of congratulations to the Deputy Governor on their recent victory.