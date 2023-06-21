Kano gov reinstates anti-graft commission boss suspended by Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Prof Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC and Alhaji Abba Yusuf his main challenger of the PDP

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the reinstatement of Barr Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado as Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission (PCACC), the state’s anti-graft body.

The reinstatement is in compliance with a court ruling that he be reinstated to complete his five-year tenure and be paid the sum of N5 million as entitlement for the period he had not been in office.

The reinstatement was announced Wednesday morning by the state government in a statement issued by the office of the Chief Press Secretary Sanusi Bature.

“His Excellency Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Executive Governor of Kano State, has approved the reinstatement of Barr. Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado as Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, PCACC, to complete his tenure.

It would be Recall that Barr Muhyi was suspended from office by the previous administration before he completed a five years tenure, a situation that raised suspicion in the state.

The statement added that the reinstatement is with immediate effect and in compliance with court order.