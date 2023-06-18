Kano demolition turns tragic as scavenger killed

•Police arrest 106 suspected looters

By Bashir Bello

Tragedy struck at the site of demolished Daula Hotel in Kano as one of the scavengers suspected to be looting properties died at the scene.

The yet-to-be-identified victim was found dead after he was trapped under the debris of the demolished building.

Three others were rescued alive by a rescue team which includes the National Emergency Management Agency, Red Cross and good samaritans among others.

Ever since the commencement of the demolitions by the administration of Governor Abba Yusuf, suspected looters who masquerade as scavengers have been having a field day at various places.

They defied warnings from security agencies to steer clear of the sites due to the hazards they posed.

Recall that the Yusuf administration in its bid to reclaim government properties “illegally sold” by the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, embarked on demolitions.

Daula Hotel, situated on Hadejia Road is one of the properties demolished by the governor.

Ever since the exercise commenced, the suspected looters invaded the debris and took advantage to loot valuable items

Such properties include roofing sheets, windows, doors, air conditioners and gates among others.

Spokesperson for Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, who confirmed this to Sunday Vanguard said the unidentified victim was found dead after he was trapped under the debris of the demolished building.

Yusif said: “So far, we rescued four victims. Three were rescued alive while the other one was found dead. The remains have been evacuated to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

“According to eyewitnesses, there are still other people trapped under the debris. So our men are still searching whether they find any other victim.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Agency, KNUPDA, Architect Ibrahim Yakubu, said government has begun construction of perimeter fences around all demolished buildings.

He said the aim is to ensure they are fully secured from suspected looters.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Gumel, said the command has so far arrested 106 suspected looters and scavengers in connection with looting properties.

He said his men had cordoned off the building buildings, saying that scavengers were defiant despite warning that they stay off the site.

The Police Commissioner, however, called on parents to caution their wards to desist from looting people’s properties.

However, the state chapter of All Progressive Congress, APC, described the demolition exercise as barbaric, saying it has brought unnecessary chaos to the city.

Deputy Chairman of the party, Shehu Maigari, while addressing newsmen said: “It is with a deep sense of regret that I’m addressing you on the current happenings in our dear state. Kano being a mega city and a commercial nerve centre of the northern region and other West African countries is now facing a serious calamity from the NNPP-led administration.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano State chapter is condemning this barbaric behaviour in totality.

“No, the action of government has brought unnecessary chaos, rampant vandalism, daylight stealing and grabbing of innocent people’s property by the youths. This barbaric and wanton destruction of people’s means of livelihood by the state government calls for prayers by all well-meaning persons as the people are now counting their losses in billions of naira. This has now paralyzed and brought the commercial activities in the famous Kantin Kwari and Kofar Wambai markets among others to a standstill.”