Kano Court remands DJ in custody for disturbing Islamiyya students

By Bashir Bello

A Kano Sharia Court sitting at Danbare has remanded one Disc Jockey, DJ Ali Dan-Asabe in a correctional facility for disturbing students at Islamic school with music.

DJ Dan-Asabe was dragged before the court by the police following a complaint from the school’s management that his activities were disrupting pupils while they were having classes.

The prosecutor, Inspector Bashir Wada told the court that the DJ played music at a high volume thereby disturbing students who were learning in school.

The court presided over by Justice Munzali Idris Gwadabe ordered for the remand of the DJ for a month in a correctional facility.

The Judge however adjourned the matter till 6th July, 2023.