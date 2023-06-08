Home » News » Kano Court remands DJ in custody for disturbing Islamiyya students
News

June 8, 2023

Kano Court remands DJ in custody for disturbing Islamiyya students

Kano Court remands DJ in custody for disturbing Islamiyya students

By Bashir Bello

A Kano Sharia Court sitting at Danbare has remanded one Disc Jockey, DJ Ali Dan-Asabe in a correctional facility for disturbing students at Islamic school with music.

DJ Dan-Asabe was dragged before the court by the police following a complaint from the school’s management that his activities were disrupting pupils while they were having classes.

The prosecutor, Inspector Bashir Wada told the court that the DJ played music at a high volume thereby disturbing students who were learning in school.

Related News

The court presided over by Justice Munzali Idris Gwadabe ordered for the remand of the DJ for a month in a correctional facility.

The Judge however adjourned the matter till 6th July, 2023.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.