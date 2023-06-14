Kano Assembly grants Gov Yusuf’s request to appoint 20 Special Advisers

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State House of Assembly has granted Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s request to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

The house in its Wednesday plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Ismail Jibrin Falgore agreed to the request in accordance with order 196/2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Uba Abdullahi, the request by the Governor was contained in a letter transmitted to the House.

According to the statement, “the request was deliberated upon before the floor of the House and subsequently the House agreed.

“The House adjourned sitting to 19th June, 2023 in a motion moved by the Majority Leader Hon Lawan Husaini (Dala) and was seconded by Minority Leader Hon Labaran Abdul Madari (Warawa),” the statement however reads.