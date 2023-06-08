Kano APC seeks tribunal’s order to inspect governorship election materials

By Bashir Bello

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano has on Thursday filed an application before the governorship election petition tribunal to inspect electoral materials used during the 18th March 2023 elections in the state.

Recall that the party in a petition filed before the tribunal is seeking the tribunal to upturn the victory of Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and to invalidate the certificate of return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

At the resumed hearing of the pre-trial, Counsel to the petitioner, Nureini Jimoh SAN told the tribunal that it has filed an application seeking a request to inspect the election materials.

Jimoh urged the tribunal to grant the request to access the Biomodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), ballot papers and voter registration, as well as other electoral facilities INEC deployed across the state for the gubernatorial poll.

Reacting to the application, Counsel to INEC (1st respondent) K.C Wisdom confirmed being served with the process and however requested to exhaust its seven days provisions to study the application before the response.

Nevertheless, counsels to Governor Yusuf (Second respondent) Chief Adegboyega Awomolo SAN and that of NNPP (third respondent) E.An Oshayomi SAN, did not object to the petitioner’s application.

Meanwhile, the tribunal presided over by a three-man panel (names undisclosed) adjourned till 15th June 2023 for continuity of pre-hearing on the admissibility of documents of all parties and adoption of schedules of proceedings.