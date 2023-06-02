Kalu congratulates Gbaja, says appointment beacon of hope to Nigerians

Gbajabiamila

The legislator representing Bende Federal Constituency, Honourable Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated the present Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on his recent appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kalu who is the present Spokesperson of the 9th House of Representatives and is presently the APC candidate for the position of Deputy Speaker in the Tenth House of Representatives announced that the appointment of Gbajabiamila was a well-deserved appointment.

In a statement made available to the media Kalu states that:

“Your new role as Chief of Staff is not only a testament to your remarkable leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to public service but also a recognition of your in-depth experience, outstanding achievements, and dedication to the development of our dear nation.



Having being in the Legislature for over 20 years, you have consistently demonstrated exceptional competence, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the complexities of governance, a true inspiration to anyone in the Nigerian Parliament. Your commitment to upholding democratic values, fostering national unity, and championing the welfare of the Nigerian people has earned you widespread respect and global admiration particularly through your accomplishments as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives .”

Kalu also noted that with Femi as the President’s Chief of Staff, He was confident that he (Gbajabiamila) would undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing the government’s people oriented agenda, ensuring the smooth functioning of the administration, and providing invaluable guidance to the President.



He also added that Femi’s unwavering dedication to the nation would continue to inspire and uplift our nation through this difficult economic period as such an appointment would indeed serve as a beacon of hope to countless Nigerians, particularly the youth, who look up to you as a role model and epitome of progressive governance.



“As you assume this office, May you continue to serve our great nation with distinction, integrity, and unshaken devotion. I wish you every success in your new role as Chief of Staff to the President, and I have full confidence that under your guidance, Nigeria will witness remarkable progress and prosperity.



Please accept my best wishes for your continued success. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of your leadership and the contributions you will make towards the development trajectory of our dear nation, Nigeria .”

Says appointment is a beacon of hope to Nigerians and countless youths.

The legislator representing Bende Federal Constituency, Honourable Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated the present Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on his recent appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kalu who is the present Spokesperson of the 9th House of Representatives and is presently the APC candidate for the position of Deputy Speaker in the Tenth House of Representatives announced that the appointment of Gbajabiamila was a well-deserved appointment.

In a statement made available to the media Kalu states that:

“Your new role as Chief of Staff is not only a testament to your remarkable leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to public service but also a recognition of your in-depth experience, outstanding achievements, and dedication to the development of our dear nation.



Having being in the Legislature for over 20 years, you have consistently demonstrated exceptional competence, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the complexities of governance, a true inspiration to anyone in the Nigerian Parliament. Your commitment to upholding democratic values, fostering national unity, and championing the welfare of the Nigerian people has earned you widespread respect and global admiration particularly through your accomplishments as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives .”

Kalu also noted that with Femi as the President’s Chief of Staff, He was confident that he (Gbajabiamila) would undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing the government’s people oriented agenda, ensuring the smooth functioning of the administration, and providing invaluable guidance to the President.



He also added that Femi’s unwavering dedication to the nation would continue to inspire and uplift our nation through this difficult economic period as such an appointment would indeed serve as a beacon of hope to countless Nigerians, particularly the youth, who look up to you as a role model and epitome of progressive governance.



“As you assume this office, May you continue to serve our great nation with distinction, integrity, and unshaken devotion. I wish you every success in your new role as Chief of Staff to the President, and I have full confidence that under your guidance, Nigeria will witness remarkable progress and prosperity.



Please accept my best wishes for your continued success. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of your leadership and the contributions you will make towards the development trajectory of our dear nation, Nigeria .”