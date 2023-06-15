Kaduna: Uba Sani asks Tribunal to dismiss PDP’s petition

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has asked the Governorship Election Tribunal in Kaduna to dismiss the petition, brought by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 18, poll, Mohammed Ashiru Isa, against his victory.

In a motion for dismissal tabled before the three-man panel headed by Justice Victor Oviawie, by lead counsel to the governor, Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, it was argued that the petition, having suffered an incurable procedural error, is deemed abandoned by-laws guiding petition adjudication.

According to Ojo, a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who cited several legal authorities in his written address, especially decided cases of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, the petitioners had procedurally defaulted.

“In Maku v Sule, the Supreme Court held that the petitioner cannot file pre-hearing notice, either prematurely or out of time.

Where this happens, the apex court’s position is that the entire petition should be dismissed,” Ojo argued.

PDP and its candidate however kicked against the motion for the dismissal of their petition, claiming that they applied for pre-trial on May 26, 2023 and not May 16, 2023. They insisted that a competent application for the issuance of pre-hearing notice was made.

The response, taken out on behalf of the petitioners by S.K Musa, SAN, said the application for dismissal “proceeds from an erroneous assumption that the application for pre-hearing of May 16 , 2023, is the only application made by the petitioners, without considering that there was a subsequent application made at the close of proceedings.”

Politics over, face governance — Sultan

working, starting governance, and governing this country. No more politicking and I believe we have to be part of this journey. We will be part of them and address them on what to do and how to do things,” he said.

In his remarks at the event, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, noted that the journey towards protecting children and vulnerable populations has been arduous.

He, however, said his agency has made significant progress with the relentless efforts and steadfast commitment of the Northern Traditional Leaders Council as well as the invaluable support of development partners.

While noting that “it is crucial that we build upon the achievements of the past and forge ahead with renewed determination”, he said his agency remains fully dedicated to the goal of stopping the transmission of all forms of polio in Nigeria.

“We are resolute in our commitment to strengthening PHCs through innovative programs and collaborative efforts at all levels.

Kebbi man turning plastic waste to wealth

factory, which disrupts his crushing business and eats into his cash. He said he would have made more money if power had been stable for him to crush more bottles in a day.

“I am 52 years of age and I am married with kids, all from the crushing business. I want to expand it and be able to buy a recycling plant which is about N5m to enable me to increase the crushing and recycling capacity which will translate to more employment for youths in Kebbi who are willing to join me in the business,” Jega said.

While counting his blessings, Jega boasted that he has been able to build a house in his hometown of Jega and bought a personal car all from the proceeds of his crushing business. He pointed out that he has also been able to sponsor himself on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia from the crushing business.

Jega said since he started the business, which has boosted the economy of his state, he has not however received any form of assistance from the state but would be grateful if any financial assistance could be worked out for him to enable him to expand the scope of the business and add more people on its employ.

Blessed with rivers, lack drinking water have no reason to suffer water scarcity.“

Speaking on the situation, the Secretary of the Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, Francis Odiir, lamented that with a waterworks of 50,000cm3 capacity, Makurdi residents should have no reason to suffer water scarcity.

Odiir advised the state government to take up the challenge of reticulating the town to permanently rest the challenge.

“Why is the state government running away from reticulating or laying pipes all over the town to ensure that water gets to the people? It is obviously capital intensive but the Greater Makurdi Water Works was built through counterpart funding from the state and federal government, the reticulating can still be done through such an arrangement now that the government at the centre and the state are of the same party and are not picking quarrels. That can be done for the good of the common man who is suffering the water scarcity more,” Odiir said.