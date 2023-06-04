K.O.K, others bag ambassadors at Nwaguatahihia Motors

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actor, Kanayo.O.Kanayo, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Nwaguatahiha Motors USA, a licensed American auto auctioneers and importers and dealers of high-end exotic and full armoured cars.

The veteran actor was signed alongside four others to raise the bar in the Nigerian automobile import and dealership sector with integrity and good customer relations services.

The other brand ambassadors include high-life music artiste and winner of 2018 Hi-Life Music contest, Dons Ifeanyi Frank (Anyidons), south-east based on-air personality, Okoh Emmanuel Onyeka aka Okwuluora Ndi Igbo; actor cum comedian, Moses Anayor Usulor aka Lord Zeus and Okafor Ifeanyichukwu.

Speaking at the signing of the contract that held in Victoria Island on Friday, May 26, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Kingsley Okechukwu Chukwukeme, who was represented by the Chairman, Board of Directors, Dr Chima Nzewi, charged the ambassadors to see the business as a ‘family project’ and thus put their best for the growth of the company, which is also into real estate business in the United States.

Commending the company for choosing them to represent the company as ambassadors, K.O.K, who spoke on behalf of others, said the signing off ceremony and media unveiling was the climax of the many meetings held with the company.

His words: “We have several contracts, which today have been signed. Given this, we are to help the company build status, do business as brothers and ensure that as we grow, the company grows, and the fruits of the labour of the company will yield dividends for all of us.

The actor of many movie credits remarked that the contract is a two-year deal, and it is targeted towards helping the company to build status and project profitability.

“It is a long term contract of two or three years, and we believe that by the first one year, we would have been solid enough to contribute our own quarter. We are also using this opportunity to ask the company on whose behalf we have signed these contracts to also ensure that they fulfill their own parts of the bargain. All hands and all good hands must be deck.

“I’m so happy to be on this beat with my very good friend and brother, Anyidons, Onye Ichaka. We have done a lot of things together, and I pray that the same spirit that has led us to do this together will also be the same spirit with which we will achieve things collectively. We will discharge our responsibilities as ambassadors,” he added.

Speaking about the company and what it stands for, the Head of Legal department, Barrister Ifeanyi Ezeagamba stated that as a new automobile dealer firm in the country, Nwaguatahihia Motors USA, deemed it necessary to identify itself with people of integrity as ambassadors in line with its goals.

Ezeagamba added that novel strategies and diversification would be the core of the company, stressing that the firm would soon kick off operations specifically in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Lagos and the Southeast.

On the choice of the brand ambassadors, Ezeagamba noted that they have not only been able to impact on the populace, Nigerian with their crafts, they have been preaching good news, preaching Nigeria.