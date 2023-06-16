Just in: Tinubu meets with Dokubo in Aso Rock

Dokubo-Asari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with a former Niger Delta agitator, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dokubo, is one of the supporters of the President, during the presidential campaigns and even after Tinubu’s victory at the polls.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not made public, it may not be unconnected with the President’s ongoing consultations with opinion leaders from the Niger Delta part of the country.

President Tinubu had, during the week, met with some other key figures from the region, including former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Dr Dakuku Peterside.