Just in: Suleimen re-elected Speaker of Bauchi Assembly

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman has been re-elected to serve as Speaker of the 10th Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Suleiman was elected as Speaker following their inauguration at the House on Tuesday.

Sulaiman who represents Ningi Central Constituency, was elected for the second time to lead the Assembly, having served in that capacity for the past four years.

With this development, he is the first person to be elected Bauchi Assembly Speaker twice.

However, a new Deputy Speaker, Jamilu Umaru Dahiru will assist Suleiman in conducting the affairs of the Assembly for the next four years