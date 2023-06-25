Gunmen kill naval rating in Lagos

A naval rating, simply identified as OS Harrison was over the weekend killed by unknown gunmen in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State.

The Lagos state police command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the killing, adding that arrested has not been made in connection with the killing.

The killing of the naval officer occurred less than a year after a female officer was reportedly killed in the area.

The deceased naval officer was until the incident serving at the Lagos Logistics Depot of the Nigerian Navy.

A resident of Ajegunle, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with newsmen said “We still live in fear. We heard that his colleagues want to avenge his death.”

“The naval officer was walking around Olowojeunjeje area of Ajegunle when he was shot by unknown people. Some people said the killers were cultists.”

Police spokesperson confirmed the incident to news men adding that “Investigation has started but nobody has been arrested yet.”