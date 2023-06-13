Just in: Akpabio takes oath of office as 10th senate president

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, Tuesday took oath of office after defeating his rival Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari.

Akpabio who pulled 63 votes, to defeat Yari who garnered 46 votes, pledged to work and perform his duty in accordance with the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

About Akpabio

Akpabio who is a lawyer and politician has served as minister for Niger Delta Affairs from 2019 to 2022. He resigned on 11 May 2022 on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest in the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress.

He served as governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015, while Yari was elected the Governor of Zamfara State in the 26 April 2011.