Just in: 13 members factional Speaker accuses Nasarawa CP of fuelling crisis

…Says CP be held liable for any breach of peace

…accuses CP of encouraging illegality in Nasarawa Assembly

By David Odama

The 13 members factional speaker in the crisis ridden Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi has accused the state Commissioner of police, Maiyaki Baba of fueling the crisis bedeviling in the Nasarawa Assembly.

Ogah Ogazi who made the accusation at the gate of the assembly called the Inspector general of police to urgently intervene and call the CP to order in the interest of peace in Nasarawa state.

“The CP is taking side and encouraging illegality in the state by providing cover and protection for the 10 factional members to seat and carry out illegal proceedings in the house”.

” How can the commissioner of police who ordered the closure of the assembly complex turned round and allow the minority 10 members factional group access into the assembly complex.

“We the majority were at the assembly gate and we we’re denied entrance into our legitimate hallow chamber of the assembly” Ogazi wondered.

The factional speaker of the 13 members in the house, Daniel Ogah Ogazi who hipped the allegation on the police commissioner said the CP should be held responsible for any breach of peace in the state

“CP Maiyaki Baba was sent to Nasarawa state to ensure peace and not to fuel crisis or take side in any matter that affect the interest of the entire state”

“We are calling on the Inspector General of police to kindly intervene to ensure a peaceful and healthy leaving in Nasarawa state.

Police react

Meanwhile, the police in a telephone conversation with the command spokesman, DSP Ramham Nansel admitted that the commissioner had on Wednesday sealed the Assembly but said the command was not aware of the 10 members led by its speaker gaining entrance into the Assembly complex.

“We don’t dabbled into politics, so I am not aware of the allegation against the CP”, the PPRO stated.

In a similar situation, aggrieved women, youths, others protesters barricade the entrance into the assembly over governor Abdullahi Sule’s interference on who becomes the new speaker of the 7th assembly.

The protesters who defiled heavy presence of the policemen at the entrance of the assembly complex, proceeded with chanting of songs and prayers asking God to intervene on the injustice being perpetrated in the state.

The spokes person of the group Mr. James Alu leader of the Coalition for Justice comprising of over 20 group made up of people from various tribes in the state.

Mr. Alu said the group is an advocate of justice, peace and fairness for anybody irrespective of tribe religion or association.

Alu said the group was in state to ensure justice takes it right place for peace to raign.

“Sule wants to twart democracy, set the state on fire and create confusion and crisis. Governor Sule should be held responsible if violence happen over his interference with the legislative leadership in the state”, Alu stated.

The group who were dressed on black carrying playcard with various inscriptions saying ‘governor Sule allow democracy to thrive in Nasarawa, others carried “Sule stop interfering with legislative affairs.

The protesters insisted they will occupy the assembly complex untill justice is done.