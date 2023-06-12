JUNE 12: Why we supported Tinubu – Senator Akanbi

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Senator Adesoji Akanbi, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) has revealed reasons he and a few other chieftains of the party, supported the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the recent presidential election.

Speaking to newsmen to commemorate the celebration of Democracy Day, June 12, Senator Akanbi said:”Tinubu exemplified an unusual passion to see the success of Nigeria. That is why some of us insisted and encouraged him to run the race to the fullest, despite the many stumbling blocks, that laid on his way.

“Tinubu showed an unusual artistic flair and capacity to save this country from further sliding down. He also showed ability to give Nigeria a renewed hope for a better country for the betterment of all.

“And we are not surprised that he has already started on a good footing. One can already feel that Nigeria is on the move again. President Bola Tinubu has not disappointed in his very early days jn office, he is already matching his words with action. For instance, in his speech today, to commemorate the Democracy Day, the President spoke glowingly of what to expect in near future,” pointed out Akanbi.

“The speech is soothing and suggests a of better Nigeria even in our own time.”

“Painfully, I have asked you, my compatriots, to sacrifice a little more for the survival of our country. For your trust and belief in us, I assure you that your sacrifice shall not be in vain. The government I lead will repay you through massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives…

“I pledge anew our commitment to diligently fulfilling every component of our electoral pact with the people, the renewed hope agenda.

“We shall be faithful to truth, faithful to equity and faithful to justice. We shall exercise our authority and mandate to governing with fairness, respect for the rule of law and commitment to always uphold the dignity of all our people. On this note, I wish us all Happy Democracy Day celebrations and I pray that the light of liberty shall never be extinguished in our land.

“Thank you all and, may God continue to bless the federal government of Nigeria,” said the President.