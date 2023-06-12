June 12: Why Nigerians must be patriotic in nation building – APC chieftain

By Dapo Akinrefon

All Progressives Congress, APC, leader in Anambra State, Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe, on Monday, urged Nigerians to be patriotic and contribute their quota to the task of nation building.

Okelekwe, who was the APC candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial zone, in the 2023 general elections, in a statement, stated that this is necessary for building a nation where peace, justice, and prosperity reign.

The APC leader, while felicitating with Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, expressed confidence in the ability of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to further strengthen the unity of the country.

He said: “As we commemorate this year’s Democracy Day, I seize this platform to remind every citizen of this great nation of the sacrifice made by our founding fathers for us to attain the freedom we enjoy today.

“This day calls for a reflection on where we stand as a nation, where we are headed, and our commitment to make Nigeria a better place.

“Our democracy has witnessed quite some hiccups in our journey towards building a strong and prosperous nation, it behoves us to uphold its tenets, as democracy remains the best form of governance, given that it allows us to chart our course.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, we must all play our part in ensuring that our democratic institutions are strong and independent. This means that our judiciary, legislature, and executive arms of government must work together to uphold the rule of law, justice and fairness for all Nigerians.

“We must also recognize the importance of peaceful coexistence among different ethnic and religious groups in our country.”