June 12: Tinubu’s victory improved democracy in Nigeria – APC Chieftain

As Nigerians celebrate democracy day, chieftain of the All Progressive Congress and a Pro-Tinubu activist Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has described the victory of President Bola Tinubu as a catalyst to better advanced democracy in Nigeria.

In a statement made via his verified social media handle, Chief Obidike said that democracy was on life test during the February 25th general election. But the victory declaration by INEC gave better lifeline to our democracy.

In his view,Tinubu’s victory brought renewed hope to the common Nigerians as demonstrated by his national acceptance.He explained that President Tinubu represents the yearning of a United Nigeria where power rotation and competence is key. Obidike charged oppositions challenging the victory to put the acrimonious electioneering campaign behind them and to forge a united front to tackle the enormous challenges facing the nation.