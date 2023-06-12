June 12: Probe alleged fraud in oil-sector, Egberipapa tells FG, NASS 

By Jimitota Onoyume

As Nigerians celebrate June 12 (Democracy Day, prominent Niger Delta leader, Ambassador Sobomabo Jackrich aka Egberipapa has called on the federal government and the National Assembly to unearth the alleged massive fraud going on in the oil and gas sector and ensure those responsible are dealt with accordingly.

In a statement to the Vanguard , Egberipapa said it was disturbing that despite reported approval for funds for turn around maintenance of the Port Harcourt refinery by former President Muhammadu Buhari and his assurance that the three refineries would resume operations before the end of his administration nothing was done.

“In 2021, The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by former President Buhari who was also the Minister of Petroleum, had approved funds for immediate commencement of rehabilitation works on the 210,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt Refinery.

“Till date, the Port Harcourt refinery is yet to process a drop of petroleum product”, he said.

Egberipapa , a governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, in the last election in Rivers state, said the situation was disturbing, adding that the federal government and the National Assembly should investigate alleged rot in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

He expressed fears that there was a seeming conspiracy among some in the country to hijack the economy of the nation.

He further charged stakeholders in the Niger Delta to be part of call on the government and relevant agencies of government to do the right thing in the oil and gas sector.

His words: “The out-gone administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari spent eight years paying lip service to the issue of revamping the nation’s moribund Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries, which it had claimed were undergoing turnaround maintenance throughout the lifespan of the administration.

“According to Vanguard News (online) publication of August 30, 2022; Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, had during the State House Ministerial Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team, said the importation of petroleum products into the country will be stopped by mid-2023.

“According to him, the combined output of Nigeria’s refineries which he said were being revamped and Dangote refinery, would be enough to stop importation.

“However, since such assurances where given almost one year ago, nothing has been done”.