June 12: Nigerians should be grateful to God for democracy — Uche Nwosu

Uche Nwosu

By Fortune Eromosele

President of the Ugwumba Leadership Centre and former Chief of Staff to Imo State Government, Uche Nwosu, has said Nigerians should be grateful to God for the transition of one democracy to another.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Nwosu eulogised the late MKO Abiola, saying that democracy has played an important role in uniting Nigerians.

He said, “There’s one saying that the worst democracy is better than military rule. We thank God that we have graduated from one democracy to another. We just have to thank God that we have moved from one democracy to another.

“One thing is that it has united us as a country. For us remaining one and haven gone through this election is something to thank God for. I sincerely want to congratulate every Nigerian for seeing today and also kudos to the heroes of our democracy.

“We celebrate Abiola who died in the fight for democracy and who we are celebrating today and the reason why today was named democracy today, is because this was the day MKO Abiola died in the fight for democracy.”