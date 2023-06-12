June 12: Nigerians ‘ll soon reap Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ – Ondo APC Chairman

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Ade Adetimehin, has assured Nigerians that they will soon begin to reap the gains of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

Adetimehin, in his goodwill message on the 2023 Democracy Day issued in Akure, said that the pains which trailed the removal of fuel subsidy would soon disappear.

He particularly urged the people of the state to exercise patience, with the unwavering hope that the decisions taken thus far by the APC-led government were in the best interest of a healthy economy.

According to him, most decisions that will ultimately be beneficial will usually present unpleasant and unfriendly dispositions, adding that ‘such tough faces never endure, but the sweet gains do’.

“I have no doubt that the economy will soon improve, to the admiration and benefits of all Nigerians. We only need to be patient,” he said.

The APC chairman celebrated with Nigerians and all lovers of democratic government on the occasion of this year’s democracy day, urging them to sustain the system.

He recalled how some notable Nigerians had sacrificed so much, including their lives, for the enthronement of democracy, saying that the sacrifices should be cherished at all times.

Adetimehin said that the best way to celebrate those notable Nigerians was by immortalising them.

He commended Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for renaming the popular Democracy Park in Akure after the symbol of June 12 struggle, the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola. (NAN)