June 12: INEC, APC dishonored Abiola’s memory, says PDP

John Alechenu, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of dishonouring the memory of Chief MKO Abiola, in whose honour Nigerians are commemorating June 12, as Democracy Day.

The party said it is distasteful, offensive and unacceptable for the nation to observe the Democracy Day under a system that violated, desecrated and despoiled all the tenets of Democracy as witnessed in brazen rigging that characterized the 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, to mark Democracy Day, on Monday.

Ologunagba said, “The barefaced manipulations of the 2023 general elections by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), amounts to an unpardonable assault and rape of democracy and disregard for the will of the people; the very ills which Chief MKO Abiola fought and died for.

“June 12 epitomizes the struggle by Nigerians against corrupt, manipulative and anti-democratic system; against injustice, impunity and electoral fraud which INEC, under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu now represents.

“It is indeed heartrending that all the steady progress and gains made by successive PDP administrations in reforming our electoral system have been completely wiped off by INEC in the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“Our Party however urges Nigerians not to despair but remain optimistic and law-abiding in their hope for a better nation which they earnestly yearn for.

“The PDP charges all the leaders at all level across the country to be guided by the essence of June 12 by always adhering to the principles of democracy in the overall interest of the Nigerians people.”