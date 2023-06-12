June 12: How Tinubu can fulfil Abiola’s dreams for Nigeria – Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams on Monday, urged President Bola Tinubu to fulfill the dreams of a prosperous Nigeria, saying the late MKO Abiola’s mandate stands for justice, freedom, equity, liberty, and sustainability of democratic tenets.

Adams said this at the 30th anniversary of the June 12 1993 in Ogba, Lagos.

He stated that the death of the late MKO was not in vain because democracy has come to stay.

According to him, though there are challenges that have threatened the foundation of this democracy, things could be better with proper approach.

He said: “We cannot achieve much if our democracy is tied to the 1999 constitution that we are using presently in Nigeria.

The 1979 and 1999 constitutions are tools that the military imposed on us to preserve their atrocities.

“And the constitutions have always remained the bane of Nigeria.That is why we are where we are at the moment.

“Unless we embrace regionalism, and let the federating unit develop at their own pace, Nigeria may find it very difficult to realize its lofty dreams.

“With a new administration in power, there is need for President Bola Tinubu to come up with policy direction that has human face.’