June 12: Ex-Rep member wants Babangida to apologise to Nigerians

Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida(retd)

*Also wants Nwosu to declare the 1993 result

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A former federal Lawmaker who represented Oron constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon.Peter Umoh has advised that former Military president of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida should be directed to apologise to Nigerians for the wrong his government did regarding June 12, 1993 election.

Umoh who was also a former Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly gave the advice yesterday while reacting to the national broadcast made by President Ahmed Tinubu to commemorate this year’s democracy day celebration.

He stressed that Babangida should also direct Professor Humphrey Nwosu, who was then Chairman of the National Election Commissíon (NEC) to declare the result of the 1993 election.

He commended the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari for recognising the fact that MKO Abiola won the 1993 election and was killed unjustly by then military government, stressing that declaring June 12 a democracy day and public holiday was however not enough.

His words: “There is point in giving him (Abiola) national honour, but it is not enough.

But I am saying that Nigeria government would not lose anything if it government directs that the person that was Chairman of National Electoral Commissíon (NEC) then , Prof. Humphrey Nwosu should formally declare the election result and also get the Head of military government that did it to formally apologize to Nigerians.

“For Justice sake that apology is very, very important. Luckily he (Babangida) is alive. And I take him as one of the greatest leaders we have had in Nigeria.

“And becauase he didn’t do that alone, he can apologize to Nigerians on behalf of his government for the wrong that his government did so that this thing will be finally laid to rest.

“Luckily, Professor Humphrey Nwosu is there and has published a book containing that election result.

“There is nothing wrong in Government, getting him to formally declare that election so that all the entitlements that normally would accrue to a former President, former Vice President would immediately be made to accrue to the families”