June 12: CDD urges Nigerians to uphold democratic ideals

Democracy Day celebration

By Luminous Jannamike

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged Nigerians, government institutions, and civil society organizations to recommit to upholding democratic ideals.

In a statement on Monday, CDD Director, Idayat Hassan, called for strengthening democratic institutions, and fostering an environment where citizens’ voices are heard and valued.

She said, “June 12 serves as a reminder of our commitment to democratic values and principles that form the foundation of our nation. It symbolises the aspirations of the Nigerian people for a just, inclusive, and accountable society. It also serves as a reminder to recognise how far Nigeria has evolved as a nation in ensuring the sustenance of government of the people, by the people, and for the people. The 2023 election cycle is proof of the maturing Nigeria’s democracy.

“As the nation commemorates this day, we call upon all Nigerians, government institutions, civil society organisations, and the private sector to recommit themselves not only to the ideals of democracy, but also towards the strengthening of democratic institutions, promoting accountability, protecting human rights, and fostering an environment where every citizen’s voice is heard and valued.”