June 12: APC USA hails Abiola’s sacrifice for democracy, peaceful transition

MKO Abiola

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The United States chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, has hailed winner of the annulled June 12 Presidential Election, Chief MKO Abiola for paying the ultimate price for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria and peaceful transition.

In his Democracy Day Speech, APC-USA Chairman, Prof. Tai Balofin said June 12 marks a significant milestone of 30 years since the historic 1993 Presidential elections, which have become synonymous with the struggle for democracy and the pursuit of justice.

“On this auspicious occasion, we come together to honour the memory of Chief M.K.O Abiola, GCFR, one of our national heroes for democracy. His unwavering commitment to democratic ideals and his ultimate sacrifice continue to inspire us today. Through his legacy, we find the strength and determination to forge ahead, ensuring a peaceful and harmonious transition”, he stated.

Prof. Balofin said he is filled with hope and optimism, especially with the encouraging signs he said Nigeria has witnessed so far.

He said; “Sportsmanship prevailed as winners displayed magnanimity in victory, while those who did not succeed showed grace and dignity in defeat. It is heartening to see aggrieved individuals opting for judicial justice, demonstrating their faith in the rule of law rather than resorting to chaos or violence. This reflects the maturing nature of our democracy and the progress made over the past three decades.

“I am particularly delighted to witness a significant increase in the participation of women and youth in the political process. Across all parties, we see more women and young individuals stepping forward, aspiring to be the agents of change our nation needs. This development bodes well for our future, demonstrating inclusivity and broad representation within our political landscape.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, let us not forget the sacrifices made by countless individuals who tirelessly fought for the democratic values we hold dear. They laid the foundation upon which we stand today, and we must safeguard and strengthen this foundation for generations to come”, he stated.