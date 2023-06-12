June 12: Allow NASS members choose their leaders – CSOs beg FG

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Two civil society organisations, the Oodua People’s Frontiers, OPF, and the Yoruba Patriots Alliance, YPA, have asked the federal government to prove to Nigerians that they respect her democracy by allowing the National Assembly choose its own leaders without interference.

The groups in a statement by the Convener, OPF, Comrade Moses Odewale and National President, YPA, Comrade Anuoluwabamise Adetutu, urged the Tinubu-led administration to abide by democratic principles.

The statement read: “The Oodua People’s Frontier (OPF) and the Yoruba Patriots Alliance (YPA), stands firmly against any attempt to undermine our democratic system. We will resist every encroachment on our democratic institutions with unwavering determination.

“The people of Nigeria deserve leaders who respect the tenets of democracy and uphold the principles of good governance.

“We call upon the judiciary to be observant and vigilant in the face of these undemocratic actions. It is crucial for them to protect the integrity of our democratic institutions and ensure that the will of the people is upheld.

“Furthermore, we urge the international community to closely monitor the situation unfolding in our nation. Nigeria, as a democratic country, should not be tarnished by such actions that undermine the principles we hold dear. We call on international bodies and organizations to lend their voices and support in condemning any attempts to subvert democracy.”

The CSOs also kicked against unabated intimidation of candidates and refused encroachment on choosing the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.